Long Island veteran, family get help moving into new home News Long Island veteran, family get help moving into new home It's a new beginning for Jessica Lopez. The 39-year-old US Navy veteran lost her Freeport, Long Island, home in Superstorm Sandy. Four years later, she is still trying to get back on her feet. The married mother of five had been living paycheck to paycheck in a small three-bedroom rental. That changed on Wednesday, thanks to a group of private and public organizations.

The Town of Hempstead handed her keys to an affordable rental home in Roosevelt. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. She has plenty of room in her kitchen, which has an oven and dishwasher.

Agencies including the Supportive Services for Veteran Families are helping make the new home even more affordable. SSVF is covering the security deposit, broker's fee, and first month's rent.

Hempstead Town's Housing Authority has ensured Lopez a below-market rental rate of $2,100. She hopes women veterans like her will continue to be recognized. Unfortunately, she says this hasn't been the case.