School uses comics about children with challenges News School uses comics about children with challenges Students at Manhattan Day School on the Upper West Side are learning about more than math and science. The private school has adopted Real Abilities as part of its curriculum. Real Abilities is a comic book series about children with developmental and physical challenges ranging from autism to ADHD to dyslexia to stuttering.

Dr. Nava Silton, a child psychologist, began creating the comic books after her sister's son was diagnosed with autism.

These 9- and 10-year-olds are wise beyond their years. And, as it turns out other private schools across the country are also considering adopting Real Abilities as part of their curriculum as well.

www.realabilities.com