VIDEO: Woman walks along subway tracks towards Manhattan

- A woman jumped off a subway platform in Brooklyn Wednesday morning and started walking along the subway tracks towards Manhattan, according to reports and videos of the incident.

The woman, dressed in bright red pants and patterned coat, appeared very calm as she wandered along the elevated subway line at the Myrtle Avenue station.

In a video posted to Instagram, commuters could be seen taking photos and videos of the woman, who briefly pauses, looks back, then appears to do something with her mobile phone. Someone is heard saying, "Someone call the police maybe? Get off the tracks!"

Police officers soon responded to a 911 call. "Upon arrival, officers observed the female at the Flushing Avenue station and took her into custody without further incident," the NYPD said in a statement, which implies that the woman walked to the next stop.

The NYPD said that medics arrived and brought the woman to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition for evaluation.

#brooklyn #myrtlebroadway #mta this girl is why your trains are late #girlonthetracks #wtflady A post shared by Gabbie (@goobrz91) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:04am PST