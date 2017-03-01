YouTube launching LIVE TV service [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The YouTube TV logo is seen at the at YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) News YouTube launching LIVE TV service People fed up with paying for cable the traditional way will soon be able to subscribe to it from YouTube. The Google-owned site known for cat videos and do-it-yourself makeup tutorials is the latest company to offer a version of cable that looks and feels more like Netflix.

Subscribers will be charged $35 per month per family for the service.

It will include unlimited DVR cloud storage so users can record as many shows as they want and it will never fill up.

Subscribers who have access to YouTube, will have access to their YouTube TV account on any device.

FOX Business, FOX News, Disney, ESPN and NatGeo are among the many networks that are partnering up with YouTube TV.

With the Associated Press