Tonopah, Phoenix firefighters rescue man trapped in flooded minivan News Tonopah, Phoenix firefighters rescue man trapped in flooded minivan Authorities have rescued a man who was trapped inside a flooded minivan stuck in swift waters near Buckeye on Tuesday night. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- An elderly man inside a car that was trapped on the Hassayampa River had to be rescued by fire crews Tuesday night.

According to information released by Phoenix Fire Department, Technical Rescue Teams, along with a helicopter, were sent to the area of 319th Avenue and Baseline to assist Tonopah Fire Department crews with a swiftwater rescue.

SkyFOX was over the scene, as the rescue happened. The man was taken by fire crews to dry land, and was later taken to a waiting ambulance.