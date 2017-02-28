Widow of Navy SEAL emotional at Trump speech News Widow of Navy SEAL emotional at Trump speech President Donald Trump's address to Congress took an emotional turn as he introduced the widow of a Navy SEAL killed last month in a raid in Yemen.

President Donald Trump's address to Congress took an emotional turn as he introduced the widow of a Navy SEAL killed last month in a raid in Yemen.

A teary-eyed Carryn Owens took deep breaths and wept as the joint chamber offered a long standing ovation in the memory of William "Ryan" Owens — something Trump later joked may have broken a record.

Trump said that Defense Secretary Mattis confirmed, "Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies."

Trump said Owens "laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom — we will never forget him."

Three other U.S. service members were wounded.