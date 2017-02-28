91-year-old World War II veteran works at supermarket News 91-year-old World War II veteran works at supermarket If you stop by the ShopRite in Flemington, New Jersey, a piece of American history might bag your groceries. Archie Fagan is 91 and full of life. The supermarket employee sold his business in 1989, so he doesn't have to work but he wants to.

"I'm not one to retire, it's not in my forecast," he said.

Fagan was born in Philadelphia. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe. They spoke German and Yiddish at home, which helped when he joined the Army to fight in World War II.

Fagan fought in the Battle of the Bulge, helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp, and served as a military observer in the Nuremberg trials. He has seen the darkness the world has to offer, still he radiates light.