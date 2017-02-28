Final fanfare of Ringling Bros. Circus News Final fanfare of Ringling Bros. Circus For nearly a century and a half, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus brought the Greatest Show on Earth to millions of Americans. With the show in its final season, we had the chance to go behind the scenes with the performers for the last time at Barclays Center.

Acrobat Estefani Evans is a third generation circus performer from Brazil. She has now been with Ringling for nearly four years, but is ready to soar to her next adventure.

"I love that we're here, we're doing this and we are actually looking forward to see what's next, because that's the circus life," Evans said.

For years, animal advocates protested the use of animals in the show, so last year Ringling phased out its elephants. That led to declining ticket sales, which is why the show is ending.

The performers said being part of the show's final season is bittersweet, but Ringling Bros. will always be in their hearts.

"I feel like it's a great thing because it's a part of history, you know, so we get the chance to close the chapter that been part of the American history for generations and generations," unicyclist Kaseem Alamudeen said.

The show is in Brooklyn through Friday, before it heads to New Jersey. The final performance will be at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island on Sunday, May 21.