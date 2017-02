- A search for explosives by the NYPD Bomb Squad at Midwood High School in Brooklyn reportedly turned up nothing on Tuesday.

The school was evacuated after someone reported a bomb threat at about 10:45 a.m., according to the NY Daily News.

SkyfoxHD was over the scene where a large crowd gathered outside the school on Bedford Ave. more than an hour later.

A day earlier, a wave of bomb threats was reported across the country including several in New York.