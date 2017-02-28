SUV plows into parade crowd injuring 11 students

Several members of a marching band in Alabama have been injured after a white van plowed into a crowd during a Mardi Gras parade.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Several members of a marching band in Alabama have been injured after a white van plowed into a crowd during a Mardi Gras parade.

Several members of a marching band in Alabama have been injured after a white van plowed into a crowd during a Mardi Gras parade.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 28 2017 11:40AM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 01:02PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Eleven members of a high school marching band taking part in a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama were injured Tuesday after an SUV plowed into the crowd, said police.

Four of the victims were in critical condition. 

The driver was identified by police as a 73-year-old man. No alcohol or illegal substance was believed to be involved.

Cops said it appeared the incident was accidental.

The parade was about to begin when the van, part of the parade, struck the students ages 12-17.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to remove the injured to various hospitals.

An update by officials was expected later in the day.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories