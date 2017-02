- Police in Hoboken blocked traffic to Willow Ave. between 6th St. and 4th St. after a water main ruptured, again, in the Mile Square City Tuesday morning.

The rupture at Willow Ave. and 5th St. caused an SUV to collapse into the sinkhole.

Emergency personnel brought in a backhoe to pick the vehicle out of the ditch.

Water flooded streets, basements and cars throughout the area.

The water flow appeared to be lessening as of 8 a.m.