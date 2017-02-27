Will the ride share bubble burst? News Will the ride share bubble burst? Whether you're an Uber, Gett, Juno or Lyft loyalist, safe to say most of us have used at least one of the myriad of apps to get around this city.

The industry has grown at breakneck speed with few signs of slowing down. In the last year and a half, the number of app based rides has more than tripled. In New York City alone, adding more than 600 million miles and in the last four years 50,000 more cars on the road.

Bruce Schaller of Schaller Consulting led what could be the most comprehensive study of its kind to date. His conclusion: the growth of rideshare apps has become unsustainable. He says this affects everyone, whether you use rideshare services or not.

Just how big can the ride share bubble get? No one knows for sure but that is why Schaller says it's critical the city come up with solutions soon.

Uber and Lyft both responded to the study.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson said: "Lyft's goal is to displace private car ownership, not transit, walking or biking, and we have consistently worked with and supported increased investment for transit agencies."

An Uber rep says the company should not be blamed for the city's congestion, citing a past study funded by the city which found "congestion is primarily caused by construction and other economic activity and that e-dispatch transportation did not cause recent increases in congestion."