Some NYC senior centers could close under budget plan News Some NYC senior centers could close under budget plan Many senior citizens in New York City have serious reason to be concerned. If there are no changes made to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal, 65 senior centers in the city could be forced to close. The budget calls for redirecting $17 million in federal funding for the centers to child care services.

State Sen. Daniel Squadron and advocates for older New Yorkers are calling on state legislators to restore funds.

Six-thousand older adults are at risk of losing out on daily meals, social services, health care and other vital amenities including social interaction.

The mayor's office responded by saying: "We are disappointed that thousands of New York City seniors remain at risk of losing vital services. We are committed to working with state legislators to ensure that Title XX funding is restored in the enacted budget."

The final budget is due April 1.

The state Division of the Budget said in a statement: "We are directing Title XX funds to child care while increasing total funding to New York City by $400 million."