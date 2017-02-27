Wave of bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers

- At least nine states have reported bomb threats made within a few hours of each other at Jewish Community Centers Monday.

The JCC in Tarrytown, New York was evacuated at about 10 a.m. after police responded to the facility at 371 S. Broadway following a phoned-in bomb threat.

"My office has been in contact with local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to offer all necessary support to the ongoing investigation and to bring the criminals responsible for this horrifying act of terrorism to justice," said Congresswoman Nita Lowey.

"We will not allow hatred, bigotry, or anti-Semitic violence to terrorize our families or our community."

As a precaution, other JCCs in the area including those in Scarsdale, Plainview and on Staten Island were evacuated, added Lowey.

According to the NY Daily News, bomb threats also came in for centers in Cherry Hill, N.J.; Providence, R.I.; Asheville, N.C.; Mobile, Ala.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Talleyville, Del.; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

There have been no reports of violence at any of the centers.

It is the latest in a series of threats and vandalism perpetrated against the Jewish community in recent days.