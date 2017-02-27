Another Oscars snafu with wrong photo

In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Costume designer Janet Patterson died last year but that wasn't her during the 'In Memoriam' segment.

- Costume designer Janet Patterson died in 2015, but the photo used during the Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment Sunday night was not of Patterson. Instead, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Television put up a photo of her friend and the living, Australian movie producer Jan Chapman.

Chapman, who is known for her work with The Piano, The Babadook and Lantana, was in the screen shot above the caption Janet Patterson, Costume Designer.

In another #Oscars stuff-up, the 'In Memoriam' segment confused Janet Patterson for living Jan Chapman: https://t.co/5geXz1ZzK0 pic.twitter.com/HW149s8yiv — SBSMovies (@SBSMovies) February 27, 2017

Chapman confirmed the mistake to trade publication, Variety:

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman told Variety by email. “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

The mistake was not the only on-air error of the 89th Academy Awards presentation.

The 'best picture' Oscar was presented to the wrong movie. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, holding an incorrect envelope, wrongly presented the top prize to "La La Land," instead of "Moonlight."