Runway repairs at JFK leading to noise, arrival time complaints

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The renovation of Runway 4 Left -22 Right, one of four at Kennedy Airport, begins Monday, Feb, 27 and is expected to be completed in November. The three-phase construction project will include re-paving and the installation of new electrical work.
Even before work began, residents in the neighboring Five Towns area of Long Island expressed concerns over increased noise and flight delays.
Runway 4L-22R handles about 25 percent of the airport operations annually and receives mainly arriving flights.
It is unclear how the work will impact arrivals.
Runway 4L-22R was built in the 1960s and was last repaired in 2002.