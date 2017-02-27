Army vet faces charges for posting American flags

A 74-year-old Army veteran faces trial for the ‘crime’ of posting two American flags on the fence of a Los Angeles Veterans Affairs (VA) facility. Robert Rosebrock, a Vietnam-era veteran hung two four-by-six inch American flags on Memorial Day 2016.

Rosebrock also is being criminally prosecuted for taking photographs of a Veterans Affairs police officer while the officer detained and cited him for displaying the two flags outside the fence.

The fence is part of the “Great Lawn Gate” entrance to the Los Angeles National Veterans Park, a public park on the corner of Wilshire and San Vincente Boulevards in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The gate and park are part of a larger, 388-acre parcel that includes the Veterans Home of West Los Angeles.

Rosebrock, 74, along with fellow veterans, have been assembling at the site nearly every Sunday and Memorial Day since March 9, 2008, to protest what they believe is the VA’s failure to make full use of the West Los Angeles property for the benefit and care of veterans, particularly homeless veterans.

Rosebrock faces up to six months’ imprisonment if found guilty on any of three charges.

“The federal government’s pursuit of these vindictive charges against Mr. Rosebrock is mind-blowing,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who is representing Rosebrock. “Why in the world would the feds prosecute a 74-year-old veteran over the placement of two small American Flags at the entrance to a park honoring veterans on Memorial Day? Frankly, President Trump should ask why the VA and his Justice Department are trying to jail this American patriot.”