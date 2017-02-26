Victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing remembered News Victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing remembered A ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial to remember the six victims killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which took place 24 years ago.

Pipes and drums from the Fire Department and NYPD marked the beginning of the ceremony to honor the 6 people - including a pregnant woman - who were killed in the first World Trade Center terror attack on February 26, 1993.

The explosion that claimed the lives of these victims also injured more than 1,000 people. It was caused by a rental truck full of explosives parked in an underground garage of the world trade center. The mastermind of the attack, Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, died on February 18th in a federal prison.

The victims’ names are etched in a special section of the 9/11 memorial.

Family members and other loved ones laid flowers on their names, and a Port Authority police honor guard paid tribute. Port Authority employee Marileen Brown survived the attack and told Fox 5, the incident felt like yesterday, “They were innocent people going to work. Just cherish every day you have because you never know. Before you leave your house just tell your loved ones that you love them."