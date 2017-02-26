Trump supporters living in New York City News Trump supporters living in New York City When massive crowds flood New York City streets on a weekly basis to protest President Trump and his agenda, it can seem like everyone is on the same side, but Brooklynites Glenn Nocera and Batya Goldberg tell you otherwise.

"It feels like sometimes you're at the Alamo, you're outnumbered," said Nocera, a lifelong Republican and an ardent Trump supporter.

He said many people have "de-friended" him on Facebook. His brother, who had a Trump flag on his car, received a letter from a stranger calling him an embarrassment to the city.

Goldberg, President of the Brooklyn Teen Republican Club, says she has also found herself in a tough position because of her support for Trump.

"Sometimes I feel intimidated, peer pressured to support the opposing party, the Democratic candidates and to be against Trump sanctions," she said.

In a city that overwhelmingly voted for Hilary Clinton, being pro-Trump is not popular, but Goldberg and Nocera say they're finding ways to cope with the stress that comes with that.

"I try to find humor in things," Nocera said. "At the end of the day, we can't hate each other. At the end of the day we're all Americans, we have a difference in opinions on things and that's fine."

"I try to stay true to my opinions because at the end of the day, it is what defines us and its important to stick to that," said Goldberg, who is only 16.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Michael Brustein offered this advice, "I think it's important to do a self-inventory and look at your own values and see if they coincide with your decision. By doing that process, it can help give you more confidence."