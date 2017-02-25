Trump pledges to help African Americans, makes bold comments on Twitter News Trump pledges to help African Americans, makes bold comments on Twitter Saturday was a big day in politics-- President Trump made some more bold comments on Twitter and the Democratic National Committee elected Tom Perez as its new leader.

Saturday was a big day in politics-- President Trump made some more bold comments on Twitter and the Democratic National Committee elected Tom Perez as its new leader.

Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

In Trump's weekly address, which comes at the end of Black History Month, the President stressed how grateful he was for all of our country's African American heroes and pledged to help more African Americans climb the ladder to success. He also commented on job growth.

"We've lost a lot of our best jobs to other countries and this has hurt the African American community very badly. This week, I met with manufacturing CEOs. We're going to be working to bring back those jobs, and I mean really good paying jobs," said President Trump.

The President was also busy on Twitter. He tweeted:

"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"

The dinner honors journalists-- and Trump's announcement comes amid growing tensions between his administration and the media. It also came after tweets from the President earlier in the day, where he accused the media of not reporting his success in lowering the national debt. He wrote:

"The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo."

The Democrats were in Atlanta on Saturday where they elected former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as the DNC's new chair. He's making history as the party's first Latino leader. Perez showed support for Keith Ellison. He's a Minnesota Congressman who also ran for DNC chair and put up a good fight.

"Suspending the rules, if I may, to appoint Keith Ellison deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee," said Perez.