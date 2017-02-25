Tom Perez elected as new DNC Chairperson [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who is a candidate to run the Democratic National Committee, speaks during the general session of the DNC winter meeting in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) News Tom Perez elected as new DNC Chairperson On Saturday, Democrats elected a new leader of the Democratic National Committee. Former Labor Secretary, Tom Perez, is the new chair. He made history as the first Latino leader of the party, but it was a tight race and a long day of voting.

On Saturday, Democrats elected a new leader of the Democratic National Committee. Former Labor Secretary, Tom Perez, is the new chair. He made history as the first Latino leader of the party, but it was a tight race and a long day of voting.

Perez was declared the winner, but he did fall one vote short in the first round, with Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison not too far behind. That meant the election had to move on to the second ballot, where Perez received 235 votes and Ellison, 200. Perez told reporters he's going to fight for economic security.

When Perez's victory was announced, some of Ellison's supporters chanted "Power of the people, not big money." Then they stormed out of the room. Also, Mayor de Blasio was there representing New York - and in support of Ellison - who the mayor has said shares his progressive views. After his win, even Perez showed his support for Ellison.

"Suspending the rules, if I may, to appoint Keith Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee," said Perez.

Perez referred to Donald Trump as the worst president in U.S. history. He vowed that the Democratic party will lead the resistance, and make Trump a one-term president.