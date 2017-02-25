Trump continues to slam media, has optimism for U.S. business

By: fox5ny.com staff

Posted:Feb 25 2017 05:11PM EST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 05:11PM EST

President Donald Trump continued his attack on the media.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted, “Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

He later tweeted out that “the media has not reported that National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo.”

Trump did not provide any sources for the figures.

Trump also added “Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax and regulation cuts coming!”

