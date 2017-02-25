Demi Lovato had some explaining to do after her ancestry revelation received backlash from Twitter users.

Grammy nominated artist, Demi Lovato, took to Twitter to let the world know that she took a DNA test and found out her ethnic ancestry.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, Scandinavian (Which I had NO idea), Irish, British….” She then added on another tweet, “And I’m 1% African!!!”

However, her announcement seemed to have rubbed some people the wrong way, to the point where others began to mock her. The tweet has since been retweeted more than 11,000 times.

After the backlash, the “Confident” singer tweeted her defense, “Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y’all are mean. Twitter sucks.”

After getting into a discussion with one Twitter who user criticized her, Lovato said she, “didn’t mean to offend anyone.”