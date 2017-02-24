Syrian-born NJ mayor rejects sanctuary city status News Syrian-born NJ mayor rejects sanctuary city status Montvale, New Jersey, Mayor Mike Ghassali was born in Syria. He says he will not declare his municipality a sanctuary for immigrants. He came to the United States when he was 15 after his family was sponsored. He learned the language and pursued higher education.

- Montvale, New Jersey, Mayor Mike Ghassali was born in Syria. He says he will not declare his municipality a sanctuary for immigrants. He came to the United States when he was 15 after his family was sponsored. He learned the language and pursued higher education.

Last week Ghassali posted a message on Facebook with mixed response that said: "I will not be signing an executive order that will ask our employees to defy federal laws. A mayor should not be advocating the defiance of federal laws."

Ghassali said his stance is now being promoted on a website connected to the Trump administration. It's also spread to Europe, where a cousin he had lost touch with saw the news and reached out.

Ghassali his job is local: about taxes, affordable housing and transportation. He said he has to remove emotion from the job. He says he believes he is doing the right thing for Montvale.