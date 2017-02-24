Call to name Staten Island ferry boat for 9/11 hero Stephen Siller News Call to name Staten Island ferry boat for 9/11 hero Stephen Siller Stephen Siller was a husband, a father, a brother, and a New York City firefighter. Stephen was also a native Staten Islander and grew up riding the Staten Island Ferry. He died on 9/11. Now people are calling for a new Staten Island ferry boat to be named for him.

The morning of September 11, 2001, Siller had just finished his shift at Brooklyn's Squad 1 when he heard that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Stephen went back to get his gear and the headed to the scene. He drove to the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, but it was already closed. So with 60 pounds of gear on, he ran through the tunnel towards the Twin Towers where he and hundreds of other firefighters gave their lives trying to save others.

After 9/11, Stephen's siblings created the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor Stephen's memory and the lives of other first responders and members of the military. Now a change.org petition is calling for one of the brand-new Staten Island ferry boats to be named after Stephen. So far, the petition has about a thousand signatures.

Frank Siller says his younger brother would be so proud if he knew there just might be a Staten Island ferry named in his honor.