Puppy has bizare image of herself on ear

- Lucy the puppy was born with a bizarre marking on her left ear that almost resembles — her own face.

“It was pointed out to us by somebody on our website,” said Ashley Zeh, from the Lollypop Farm at the Humane Society of Greater Rochester. “We had put up a picture of her trying to get her adopted, and someone commented, 'Oh look, she’s got a dog on her ear.'"

Zeh explained Lucy was one of eight puppies born in the shelter to Daisy, a 2-year-old stray who was rescued in October.

"She was completely covered in fleas, missing most of her fur, emaciated," Zeh explained. "It was really bad."

But despite the hardship, there was good news on the horizon — Lucy was pregnant, and days later she gave birth to a littler of unique looking puppies.

"A lot of her puppies had very distinct markings," Zeh said. "One of the puppies had this monocle eyebrow thing going on.”

After weeks of bonding, training and socializing with other dogs, Zeh said all eight puppies and Daisy, their mom, were adopted into loving homes in December.

