Record-breaking warm weather in NY, NJ, CT

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 24 2017 01:05PM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 02:19PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Weather records were set Friday in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as the area experienced unseasonably warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service recorded a high of 74 degrees in Newark, breaking the old record of 73 degrees set in 1985.

A record high temperature of 61 degrees was set at JFK Airport. The previous record of 60 degrees was set in 1984.

And in Connecticut, Bridgeport reached 61 degrees beating the old record of 60 degrees set in 2016, and Hartford hit 70 degrees.

The mild weather was expected to continue on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Other communities in the Northeast also had high temps. Temperatures also hit 70 in Providence, Rhode Island, and Philadelphia.

