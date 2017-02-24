Police make daring rescue of suicidal man on GWB

Port Authority Police and the NYPD rescued an apparently suicidal man who was on the edge of the upper level of the George Washington Bridge Friday morning. (FOX 5 NY)

The man was carrying a gun, sources told FOX 5 News.

The upper level of the bridge was closed in both directions as police pulled the man onto the roadway.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Residual traffic delays were significant. The lower level of the span connecting New York City and New Jersey remained open throughout the incident.