Find out why a red X is spreading on social media today

Pictures and videos of red Xs are spreading across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in support of "Shine a Light on Slavery Day."

Celebrities, politicians, and sports figures are posting the X on various accounts. The Xs are part of a campaign called the End It Movement. It is a coalition of 16 non-profit groups that are raising awareness of the problem of modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

"I applaud you for your agreement and I believe in you and your leadership and your ability to take us out of it." -@aplusk

❌#enditmovement pic.twitter.com/TM3Im5HGib — END IT Movement (@enditmovement) February 15, 2017

Last week, Ashton Kutcher testified to the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing about ending modern slavery. The video of his testimony vent viral, and described the problem of human trafficking that still exists in many countries.

The initiative is in it's fifth year. Senator Bob Corker (R-TV) introduced the End Modern Slavery Initiative in February 2014. According to the Polaris project, around 17,500 people are trafficked into the United States and 20 million people are trafficked annually around the world.

You can click here to learn more or join in the movement: http://bit.ly/2loRjRO

// e n d i t // Today I raise my voice for those who cannot raise theirs. And I join the fight for their freedom. End slavery now. ❌ @enditmovement #enditmovement A post shared by @louiegiglio on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

