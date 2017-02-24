Feds to interview de Blasio in corruption probe [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Mayor Bill de Blasio will be questioned by federal prosecutors of Manhattan U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara's public corruption unit Friday about his campaign financing and if he exchanged favors for donors. News Feds to interview de Blasio in corruption probe Mayor Bill de Blasio will be questioned by federal prosecutors of Manhattan U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara's public corruption unit Friday about his campaign financing and if he exchanged favors for donors.

- Mayor Bill de Blasio will be questioned by federal prosecutors of Manhattan U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara's public corruption unit Friday about his campaign financing and if he exchanged favors for donors.

The interview is reportedly expected to take place for four hours inside de Blasio's attorney's office.

Investigators are examining whether de Blasio engaged in corruption to benefit his 2013 campaign or to his shuttered nonprofit, the Campaign for One New York.

De Blasio’s relationship with rabbi and political fundraiser Moishe Indig has been under close scrutiny, reported the NY Times. Indig is a leader in Williamsburg’s Hasidic community. He hosted a fundraising event for de Blasio in Oct. 2013.

“We are absolutely confident that the mayor and our City Hall staff have acted appropriately and well within the law at all times,” Eric F. Phillips, a spokesman for the mayor, told the Times.

Grand juries have also been hearing evidence into state and federal inquiries into the de Blasio administrations fundraising practices.