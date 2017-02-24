Amber Alert: Aylin Sofia Hernandez, 6, of Bridgeport

- The Connecticut State Police issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for Aylin Sofia Hernandez, 6, of Bridgeport who may be in imminent danger.

Aylin may be traveling in a vehicle operated by her father, Oscar Hernandez. The vehicle is an Enterprise car rental, 2017 gray Hyundai Sonata with CT license plates AG91925.

Aylin is about 4 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 55 lbs.

She was last seen on Jennings Street in the Bronx and could be headed to locations in the Bronx.

If you see Aylin or know her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.