In rare public talk, Steve Bannon slams the media News In rare public talk, Steve Bannon slams the media President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon made a rare public appearance Thursday. He spoke on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- or CPAC -- with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The two men said they get a long great despite reports to the contrary. Repeatedly calling journalists the opposition party, Bannon took the same combative approach to the press as his boss.

Senior counselor KellyAnne Conway also took the stage Thursday, she talking about what she called "conservative feminism."

At the White House, the president met with manufacturing leaders and reminded the group that jobs were one of the main reasons for his election win.

All while his secretaries of state and homeland security met with leaders in Mexico. Mexican officials and Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson were positive about the meeting.

And with rising tension over the president's executive action on immigration, the Trump explained his moves a little differently than General John Kelly, the DHS secretary.