9-year-old wrestler with no legs continues to inspire

- Isaiah Bird, 9, of Long Island, knows he is an inspiration. He is one of the best wrestlers in his age group, is friendly with every competitor off the mat, and has achieved greatness despite having no legs.

Long Beach Gladiators wrestling coach Miguel Rodriguez took Isaiah under his wing about 4 years ago. The duo has been inseparable ever since.

Rodriguez is Isaiah's teaching assistant. When he wanted to get Isaiah involved with other kids his age he knew his passion -- wrestling -- could be a good fit. He'd seen the success a person like Isaiah could have in the sport.

Rohan Murphy was a wrestler at Penn State University. The Paralympian weight lifter-turned-motivational speaker grew up on Long Island. He, like Isaiah, has no legs. The moment they saw each other was life-changing. Murphy is Isaiah's role model, and like a big brother. He often attends the Gladiators' weekend wrestling meets. Their relationship is so much greater than what happens on the mat.