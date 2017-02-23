Atlantic City Council votes to ban balloon releases

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City officials have approved a measure banning outdoor balloon releases.

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to fine violators up to $500 for releasing balloons filled with gas lighter than air.

The ordinance is aimed at protecting marine wildlife that may confuse the balloons with food and could die from digestive problems.

Councilman Frank Gilliam tells The Press of Atlantic City the introduced the ordinance because he also wants to keep the city clean.

Atlantic City's ordinance previous balloon bans by Ventnor, Margate and Longport.