Landlord accused of killing tenant

Posted:Feb 23 2017 06:09AM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 06:09AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A Bronx landlord is accused of killing their tenant in a dispute over rent.  The NYPD says it happened Wednesday evening in the Throggs Neck section of the borough.

Police responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in front of 1001 Logan Ave.  Officer found the 44-year-od man unconscious with several stab wounds to his body.

Zakir Khan was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but it was too late.

The 51-year-old landlord, identified as Taha Mahran, was arrested.  He is chaged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

