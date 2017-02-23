Landlord accused of killing tenant

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A Bronx landlord is accused of killing their tenant in a dispute over rent. The NYPD says it happened Wednesday evening in the Throggs Neck section of the borough.
Police responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in front of 1001 Logan Ave. Officer found the 44-year-od man unconscious with several stab wounds to his body.
Zakir Khan was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but it was too late.
The 51-year-old landlord, identified as Taha Mahran, was arrested. He is chaged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.