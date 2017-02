An 87-year-old woman died in an overnight fire at an Upper West Side apartment builing. The FDNY ways it happened at about 1:15 a.m. in a 5th floor apartment at 595 Columbus Avenue.

Fire fighters were called to the building. After they put out the flames they found the body of the woman in her bed.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and the investigation remains ongoing. The victim's name had not been released.