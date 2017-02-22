Pineapple on pizza and other polarizing food combinations

- Last week, the president of Iceland made headlines when he said that he would outlaw pineapple pizza if he could. Then this week he clarified that he understood that was not within his jurisdiction.

And then of course there are plenty of Hawaiian pizza fans out there. So here is the question: do you hate it or love it?

A quick survey at Manhattan Brick Oven Pizza and Grill revealed that is not the only controversial combo. Here are others:

Honey on French fries

Ketchup on eggs

Ranch on chicken wings

Chocolate-dipped bacon

Mayonnaise on hot dogs

Mayonnaise on hamburgers

But in the end it really is just a matter of taste.