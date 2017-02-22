Pineapple on pizza and other polarizing food combinations

By: BARUCH SHEMTOV

Posted:Feb 22 2017 10:48PM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 10:57PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Last week, the president of Iceland made headlines when he said that he would outlaw pineapple pizza if he could. Then this week he clarified that he understood that was not within his jurisdiction.

And then of course there are plenty of Hawaiian pizza fans out there. So here is the question: do you hate it or love it?

A quick survey at Manhattan Brick Oven Pizza and Grill revealed that is not the only controversial combo. Here are others:

  • Honey on French fries
  • Ketchup on eggs
  • Ranch on chicken wings
  • Chocolate-dipped bacon
  • Mayonnaise on hot dogs
  • Mayonnaise on hamburgers

But in the end it really is just a matter of taste.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories