Mexican man dies by suicide after being deported from U.S.

A Mexican man who had a few days ago been deported from the U.S. took his life by jumping out of a bridge near a border crossing that connects Tijuana and San Diego.

Mexican authorities identified the man as Guadalupe Olivas Valencia, 44, and said he had been deported from the U.S. three times.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning. Next to the corpse was a plastic bag with his belongings — a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bag that is typically given to people who are deported.

As the Trump administration lays out a tougher approach to immigration enforcement, millions of people living in the United States illegally could be targeted for deportation — including people simply arrested for traffic violations.

