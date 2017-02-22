Brooklyn man now charged in 2 cold case murders News Brooklyn man now charged in 2 cold case murders A wild scene unfolded inside a courtroom in Brooklyn when a suspect lashed out from the defense table and declared his innocence. Police have connected him to two decade-old cold cases. Both were brutal murders.

- A wild scene unfolded inside a courtroom in Brooklyn when a suspect lashed out from the defense table and declared his innocence. Police have connected him to two decade-old cold cases. Both were brutal murders.

The indictment was supposed to unsealed Wednesday but things just didn't go as planned in Downtown Brooklyn. With his hands and feet in shackles, Kwauhuru Govan had to be carried into court.

Govan yelled in court that deputies assaulted him Wednesday after he refused to give his fingerprints.

"All these gentlemen assaulted me," he said. "Wow, is this what America's come to? Is that what President Trump will allow?"

Police arrested Govan Wednesday on murder charges in the death of Rashawn Brazell in 2005. His dismembered body parts were found in a subway tunnel and at a Brooklyn recycling plant.

Govan was charged last year in connection with the 2004 death of a teenage girl in the same neighborhood. Her body was found inside two laundry bags in an alley after she had left her Bushwick home. At the time of the murder, Govan lived two blocks from the family's home. Previously untested DNA evidence that was recovered under the teen's fingernails matched Govan, prosecutors said.

This is the third cold case that forensic science has played a role in solving in the last 6 months.

With the AP