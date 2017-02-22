Stress over politics sends Americans to therapy News Stress over politics sends Americans to therapy A month after President Trump's inauguration a divide that exists in this country is undeniable.

Psychologist Peter Economou says no one knows that better than him. He says it has infiltrated all his therapy sessions. At his Midtown office, Dr. Economou said the biggest piece of advice for his clients is to accept the facts and learn how to deal with them practically, not emotionally.

More Americans are reporting symptoms of stress and citing personal safety and terrorism as sources of that stress, according to a survey taken last month by the American Psychological Association. In prior years, the survey showed that most stress was money and work-related.

While the division in the country is evident and Dr. Economou's clients come to him to cope, he said this is just the conflict people are struggling with right now. As time goes on, completely new conflicts and internal struggles will arise.