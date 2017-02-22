World Trade Center embraces graffiti-style art News World Trade Center embraces graffiti-style art If graffiti brings to mind illegal activity on the streets of New York, then the World Trade Center is redefining street art 69 floors up in the sky.

In an effort to support artists, Silverstein Properties, the World Trade Center's development company, invited street artists to 4 World Trade Center. From installations to murals, the floor has been decorated by a group of artists from diverse backgrounds.

Next up, Spotify plans to move in to the space, reportedly saying it plans to work the art into the design of the new office, making the gallery a permanent part of the new World Trade Center.