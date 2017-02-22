NASA: 7 Earth-like planets outside solar system discovered

An illustration showing the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

An artist's concept showing what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

An artist's illustration of the seven TRAPPIST-1 planets, in their respective orbits. (NASA-JPL/Caltech)

- NASA announced Wednesday the discovery of the first known system of seven Earth-like planets around a single star known as TRAPPIST-1.

The seven worlds are orbiting the small, cool star some 40 light-years away.

All of the planets are similar to Earth in terms of mass and size.

Three of the planets reside in the “habitable zone” around their star.

All the #TRAPPIST1 planets compared to our solar system, plus multimedia is here:https://t.co/dUN4rZuROc pic.twitter.com/Uw4SPGFsul — NASA Spitzer (@NASAspitzer) February 22, 2017

According to NASA, liquid water may exist on their surfaces—though follow-up observations are needed to be sure.

"It is very promising for the search for life outside our solar system," said researcher Michael Gillon.