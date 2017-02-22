NASA: 7 Earth-like planets outside solar system discovered

An artist's illustration of the seven TRAPPIST-1 planets, in their respective orbits. (NASA-JPL/Caltech)
 
An artist's illustration of the seven TRAPPIST-1 planets, in their respective orbits. (NASA-JPL/Caltech)

An artist's concept showing what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 
An artist's concept showing what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

An illustration showing the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 
An illustration showing the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 22 2017 01:32PM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 02:42PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - NASA  announced Wednesday the discovery of the first known system of seven Earth-like planets around a single star known as TRAPPIST-1

The seven worlds are orbiting the small, cool star some 40 light-years away.

All of the planets are similar to Earth in terms of mass and size.

Three of the planets reside in the “habitable zone” around their star.

According to NASA, liquid water may exist on their surfaces—though follow-up observations are needed to be sure.

"It is very promising for the search for life outside our solar system," said researcher Michael Gillon.

