NASA: 7 Earth-like planets outside solar system discovered

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - NASA announced Wednesday the discovery of the first known system of seven Earth-like planets around a single star known as TRAPPIST-1.
The seven worlds are orbiting the small, cool star some 40 light-years away.
7 Earth-size planets. Any could have liquid water. Welcome to #TRAPPIST1 https://t.co/KV041G9kPU pic.twitter.com/DmvFS8tje0— NASA Spitzer (@NASAspitzer) February 22, 2017
All of the planets are similar to Earth in terms of mass and size.
Three of the planets reside in the “habitable zone” around their star.
All the #TRAPPIST1 planets compared to our solar system, plus multimedia is here:https://t.co/dUN4rZuROc pic.twitter.com/Uw4SPGFsul— NASA Spitzer (@NASAspitzer) February 22, 2017
According to NASA, liquid water may exist on their surfaces—though follow-up observations are needed to be sure.
"It is very promising for the search for life outside our solar system," said researcher Michael Gillon.