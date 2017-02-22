Grandmother knocked unconscious on Queens street dies

A man was caught on surveillance video punching Eve Gentillon as she walked home from church on a Saturday morning in October.

- The 69-year-old woman who was punched in the face and knocked unconscious outside a deli in Jamaica, Queens back in October has died, said police.

A man was caught on a surveillance video punching Eve Gentillon as she walked home from church on a Saturday morning.

Gentillon then falls to the sidewalk unconscious.

The woman suffered a serious head injury and was initially listed in stable condition.

She died from a severe brain hemorrage on Friday, four months after the vicious assault, said police.

Just before the attack, Richard Springer, 28, went inside the deli near 108th Ave. at about 8:10 a.m. and argued with store employees over the price of a Bud Light Staw-Ber-Ita, reported the NY Daily News. Springer was already drunk. He allegedly punched the store employee before angrily leaving.

That's when he encountered Gentillon and punched her.

The career criminal who has 13 prior arrests was arrested near his home.

The case is now being treated as a homicide.