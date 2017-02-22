1 person dead in small plane crash

FILE photo of a Piper PA 28. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
FILE photo of a Piper PA 28. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Posted:Feb 22 2017 10:41AM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 12:34PM EST

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) -- One person has died and another has been seriously injured following a small plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

The Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying the two people crashed in a swampy area near the end of a runway in East Haven on Wednesday morning.

Officials say emergency dispatchers were told the plane was on a training flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories