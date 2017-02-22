1 person dead in small plane crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) -- One person has died and another has been seriously injured following a small plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut.
The Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying the two people crashed in a swampy area near the end of a runway in East Haven on Wednesday morning.
Officials say emergency dispatchers were told the plane was on a training flight.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.