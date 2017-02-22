Hoarder fire on Upper West Side News Hoarder fire on Upper West Side Firefighters had to dump thousands of items onto the street in battling a fire inside a hoarder's apartment on the Upper West Side.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in a third floor apartment in the building on West End Avenue near W. 91st Street. It took less than an hour to put the flames out and no one was seriously hurt.

But was left behind was piles of debris on the sidewalk below. Building workers brought shovels to clean up the mess but clothes and other items were also still hanging from trees outside the building hours later.

The cause of the fire was unknown but was under investigation. Neighbors say an elderly couple lived in the apartment where the fire started. The building was reportedly used as one of the exterior shots for Seinfeld in the 90s.