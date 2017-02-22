Closure on Route 17 in Paramus News Closure on Route 17 in Paramus Only one lane is getting by on the southbound lanes of Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey near Route 4. All other lanes-- northbound and southbound-- remain closed. Two trucks collided, one carrying steal beams, at about 6 a.m.

Some of the steal beams fell off the truck, striking a vehicle.

At least one person was rushed into an ambulance.

Motorists and NJ Transit bus passengers are advised the area due to massive delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.