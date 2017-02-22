Closure on Route 17 in Paramus

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - Only one lane is getting by on the southbound lanes of Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey near Route 4. All other lanes-- northbound and southbound-- remain closed. Two trucks collided, one carrying steal beams, at about 6 a.m.
Some of the steal beams fell off the truck, striking a vehicle.
At least one person was rushed into an ambulance.
Motorists and NJ Transit bus passengers are advised the area due to massive delays.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.