Closure on Route 17 in Paramus

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 22 2017 07:33AM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 08:31AM EST

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - Only one lane is getting by on the southbound lanes of Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey near Route 4. All other lanes-- northbound and southbound-- remain closed. Two trucks collided, one carrying steal beams, at about 6 a.m.

Some of the steal beams fell off the truck, striking a vehicle. 

At least one person was rushed into an ambulance.

Motorists and NJ Transit bus passengers are advised the area due to massive delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

