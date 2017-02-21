Pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe in Times Square

By: JENNIFER LAHMERS

Posted:Feb 21 2017 10:31PM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 10:56PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Pizza, cheese fries, nachos and tacos, and even burritos. This is a deliciously nostalgic twists on a childhood breakfast favorite: Pop-Tarts.

Fresh out of the toaster for one week only, the pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is taking over Times Square at Kellogg's NYC. It offers 18 flavors turned into various creations.

The Pop-Tarts Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day this week. So bring your kids or your inner kid but you better do it soon because they're turning off the toasters on Sunday, February 26. 

