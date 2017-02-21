Coping with politics through comedy News Coping with politics through comedy Stand-up comedian Nick Naney is dealing with the tense political climate in this country the best way he knows how: through a good laugh.

Nick performs regularly at the Annoyance Theatre in Williamsburg. His newest material revolves around the Trump administration and the clear divide that currently exists in our country. He writes to an audience he describes as a young and liberal.

"A lot of people come to a comedy show to forget about their problems and I think this current administration is troubling to a lot of people, a lot of people in Brooklyn," Naney said.

Lorelei Ramirez is one of those people. She came to watch Nick perform.

"It helps me forget about my negative feelings," Ramirez said. "I'm a very depressed person so it makes me happy and it brings me closer to happiness."

For Caitlin Kunkel, who teaches online satire classes, comedy is the best form of medicine.

"When you read a piece of satire and someone has taken the time to attack someone in power, some institution or a person, it can feel like you're getting power back as well, like you're not sitting by yourself feeling sad," Kunkel said. "There are people out there attacking the same targets as you."

The two comedians say their advice is to always find the absurdity in things and remember you have a voice to speak out.