Carrollton PD: Suspect's puppy recovering from heroin overdose

- A small puppy that overdosed on heroin inside a drug suspect’s truck is now recovering thanks to Carrollton police officers and the staff at a local veterinarian’s office.

According to the Carrollton Police Department’s Facebook page, officers found the puppy Saturday while working a case that involved several suspects who allegedly switched price tags on items at Home Depot.

Police said the puppy was on the floorboard in the suspects’ truck suffering from an opiate overdose. Thankfully, Dr. Stacie Flowler and the staff at the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic were able to nurse it back to health.

Carrollton’s animal services department will continue caring for the puppy as it recovers. If all goes well, it will be placed up for adoption, police said.

The dog’s owners were arrested for heroin possession and the fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.