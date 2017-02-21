President Trump speaks out on anti-Semitic threats

- President Trump spoke out Tuesday against the wave of anti-Semitic threats against Jewish community centers, calling them “horrible” reminders of the bigotry that still exists in the country.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Trump has been under increasing pressure to speak out again anti-Semitism amid several recent episodes, including bomb threats made Monday against 11 Jewish community centers. Similar threats have been made to Jewish schools in recent weeks, and last Thursday vandals in suburban St. Louis knocked over dozens of headstones in a Jewish cemetery.

“America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our house of worship & religious centers. #JCC,” Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, tweeted Monday. She converted to Judaism before marrying husband Jared Kushner, who is Orthodox.

